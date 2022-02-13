Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 248.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after buying an additional 600,832 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 315,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,168,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

