StockNews.com Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.