Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $5,536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
