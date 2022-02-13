Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $79.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.55.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

