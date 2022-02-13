Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$80.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.