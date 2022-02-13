Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPW remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

