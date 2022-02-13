Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPW remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,932,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
About Sun Pacific
