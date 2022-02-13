Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.54. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 63,680 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 506.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundial Growers (SNDL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.