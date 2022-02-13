Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.54. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 63,680 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 506.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 22.5% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 573,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 33.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

