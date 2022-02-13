Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 60,800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 609.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

