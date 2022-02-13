Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 1,444.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Superior Gold stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About Superior Gold
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.