Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 1,444.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Superior Gold stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

