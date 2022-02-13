Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) Shares Down 0.7%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNIIU)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.37. 2,754 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.