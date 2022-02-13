Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 134.3% in January

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 2,137,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after purchasing an additional 204,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $2,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.