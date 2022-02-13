SVB Leerink Comments on Zymeworks Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
