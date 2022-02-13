SVB Leerink Comments on Zymeworks Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zymeworks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

ZYME opened at $7.58 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $352.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

