SVB Leerink Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $29.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of RGNX opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

