Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 12,444 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24.

On Thursday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $95,880.96.

On Thursday, January 13th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,750 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $50,930.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48.

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

