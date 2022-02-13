Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.84 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Truist Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

