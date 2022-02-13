Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Trading Down 1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS)’s share price fell 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43. 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

