Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $68,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,842,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 33.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 757,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,495,000 after buying an additional 217,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

