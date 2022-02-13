TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the January 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of TOBAF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

