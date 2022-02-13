TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,300 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the January 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of TOBAF stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
