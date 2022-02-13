Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

NYSE:TGT opened at $211.56 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

