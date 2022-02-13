TD Securities Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

