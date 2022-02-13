TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Cap Hits $11.70 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $11.70 million and $59,684.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00105973 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

