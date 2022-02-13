Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 1,931.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

