Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 1,931.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $84.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.85. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36.
About Techtronic Industries
