Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.61. 121,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

