Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.61. 121,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $22.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.
