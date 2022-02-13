TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $38.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TIXT. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04. TELUS International has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $39.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

