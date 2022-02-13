TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$36.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.96.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T opened at C$31.57 on Friday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$24.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.70. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.