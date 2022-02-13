Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 79,340 shares.The stock last traded at $15.80 and had previously closed at $15.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,537,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.