Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

