Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s fourth-quarter results were driven by increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues contributed well. This was attributed to growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud. In the fourth quarter, the company added more new customer logos in both cloud and on-premises than any other quarter in several years. This remained a major positive. Additionally, cost improvements in subscription and cloud business aided the quarterly performance. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a tailwind. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. However, weak demand environment in Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan remains a headwind. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:TDC opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,158,000 after acquiring an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after acquiring an additional 406,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 366,364 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

