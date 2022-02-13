Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.17% of Teradyne worth $208,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 16.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

