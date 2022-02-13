Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells $37,490.28 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,929,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 207,724 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,596.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 929,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

