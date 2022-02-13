Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $104.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

