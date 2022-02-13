Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Textainer Group stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.