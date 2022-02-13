TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$158.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$136.62.

TSE:TFII opened at C$136.46 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$87.52 and a twelve month high of C$148.63. The company has a market cap of C$12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$131.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

