The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Sells $17,570,601.30 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kewsong Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

