The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

