The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $2,877,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.