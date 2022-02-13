The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.33) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($47.13) price objective on Alstom in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.94 ($49.35).

ALO stock opened at €26.40 ($30.34) on Thursday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.48) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($42.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.43.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

