The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLDCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

