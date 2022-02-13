The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 320,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,527,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after acquiring an additional 61,626 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $363.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.77 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

