The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $365.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.