The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Macerich were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Macerich by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macerich by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,551,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 680,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

