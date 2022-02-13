The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

