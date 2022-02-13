The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,413 shares of company stock worth $22,160,319. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARVN opened at $75.85 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.