The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,780,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,077,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 71.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,324 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

