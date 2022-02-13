The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

