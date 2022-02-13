The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $70.31 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

