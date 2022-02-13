The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,647 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

