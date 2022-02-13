The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IRL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $13.55.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.
The New Ireland Fund Company Profile
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
