The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 521,275 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.18% of Progressive worth $92,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.