The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $161.03

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.03 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 169.60 ($2.29). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.23), with a volume of 139,287 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.99. The company has a market capitalization of £771.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

